Roseanne Revival's First Trailer Is Finally Here

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 6:46 PM
The Connors are (almost) back!
With the return of the legendary sitcom Roseanne just a few weeks away, ABC has finally revealed the first footage from the show's highly-anticipated return. Airing during the network's broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards, the trailer offers us our first look at what Roseanne, Dan and the rest of the Connor clan are up to in 2018. And as expected, not much has changed. There's still that same sarcastic back-and-forth, the same working-class look and feel, and the same iconic laugh.
"I'm not afraid of you," Roseanne's grandson Mark (played by newcomer Ames McNamara) tells her.
"Give it time," she warns. Like we said, not much has changed.
ABC
The first order of business when the show returns will be explaining exactly how John Goodman's Dan is alive, considering the show's original series finale revealed that he'd died of a heart attack at the end of season eight and much of season nine had been a work of fiction created by Roseanne Barr's title character.
"I didn't really care," Goodman told reporters about the character's resurrection at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour. "I thought it was a clever way to do it, handle it and get it out of the way."
The revival will also play with politics (Barr has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump's presidency and her character will be too), but it won't be as overtly political as one might think. "People think this show is more political than it is," Sara Gilbert said in a recent roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's more about how a family deals with a disagreement like that."
"I wanted to do it this way. It's the conversation everybody is having," Barr added. "Families are not speaking to each other. People are still shocked and upset about it. It's the state of our country."
Returning alongside Barr, Goodman and Gilbert are original stars Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke and Michael Fishman.
Check out the trailer above and let us know if you're ready to return to Lanford, Ill. in the comments below!
Roseanne returns with a special one-hour premiere on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!