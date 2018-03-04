Allison Janney Brings Her Signature Wit to Best Supporting Actress Win at 2018 Oscars

The Academy has spoken!

The 2018 Oscars found its Best Supporting Actress in Allison Janney, whose performance as Tonya Harding's mother in I, Tony was adored by critics and moviegoers alike. This marks the talented A-lister's first Oscar win and nomination. Mahershala Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for Moonlight, presented the coveted honor.

Fellow Best Supporting Actress nominees included Mary J. Blige(Mudbound), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Laurie Metcalfe (Lady Bird) and Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water).

Janney graced the Dolby Theater's stage with undeniable poise and humor, telling attendees in her acceptance speech, "I did it all by myself." Joking, of course, she said, "Nothing further from the truth."