BFFs Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Are Giving Us FOMO at the 2018 Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone were the definition of #FriendshipGoals during the 90th Annual Academy Awards live telecast.

The Oscar-winning actresses, who are famously BFFs, sat next to one another at the 2018 Oscars, giggling and joking through it all.

During tonight's opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the infamous La La Land and Moonlight fiasco from last year's show. (In case you forgot, La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner for Best Picture due to a mix-up with the envelopes, despite the award being meant for Moonlight.)

"This year, when you hear your name called, don't get up right away," Kimmel told the crowd while the camera panned to an embarrassed Stone. "Give us a minute."

Following the quip, Lawrence couldn't help but point a finger and laugh hysterically at her famous bestie.