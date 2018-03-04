BFFs Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Are Giving Us FOMO at the 2018 Oscars

by Lindsay Farber | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 6:34 PM

Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence

Steve Granitz/WireImage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone were the definition of #FriendshipGoals during the 90th Annual Academy Awards live telecast.

The Oscar-winning actresses, who are famously BFFs, sat next to one another at the 2018 Oscars, giggling and joking through it all.

During tonight's opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the infamous La La Land and Moonlight fiasco from last year's show. (In case you forgot, La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner for Best Picture due to a mix-up with the envelopes, despite the award being meant for Moonlight.)

"This year, when you hear your name called, don't get up right away," Kimmel told the crowd while the camera panned to an embarrassed Stone. "Give us a minute."

Following the quip, Lawrence couldn't help but point a finger and laugh hysterically at her famous bestie.

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone: Adorable Hollywood BFFs

Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, GIF

ABC

And while many viewers at home may have been focusing on the award show itself, Twitter users were quick to spot the two stars having the time of their lives while watching from the audience.

As E! News previously reported of the pair's friendship, Lawrence and Stone met via mutual co-star Woody Harrelson, who appeared with Lawrence in The Hunger Games films and with Stone in Zombieland.

"She texted me that she got my number from Woody," Lawrence told Vanity Fair in 2016. "I replied, F--k off!' And we've been really good friends ever since."

Lawrence said the two of them texted every day for a year after that, joking, "I feel like it was our version of The Notebook—365 texts."

Stone told Rolling Stone in 2016 that she and Lawrence "go on trips together, we hang out at each other's houses, watch s--t."

"I was over at Jen's place last month—we watched Hocus Pocus," she said.

Thank you, JLaw and Emma, for giving us all some serious friendship envy.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

