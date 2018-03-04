The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry Files for Divorce From J.P. Arencibia

A beloved country music singer is putting an end to her marriage.

E! News can confirm Kimberly Perry recently filed for divorce from former MLB player J.P. Arencibia after nearly four years of marriage.

"Yes, sadly it's true, my marriage has come to an end," Kimberly wrote on Instagram Sunday evening. "I know that beauty will come from these ashes and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support. I'll be in touch soon."

It's the end of a special romance that captivated fans ever since the pair got engaged in 2013. At the time, we learned the former Toronto Blue Jays catcher proposed to Kimberly at her parent's home in Tennessee.

"We had it set up that the family was sitting there and I was going to show up at the bottom of the hill and have her see me and have me walk up," J.P. explained to ESPN. "They're a close family and I wanted them there."

One year later and the pair tied the knot at the First Presbyterian Church in Greeneville, Tenn. Famous friends including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were in attendance for the romantic ceremony.

And while the pair liked to keep their relationship private, J.P. expressed his love for his leading lady on Instagram during her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my EVERYTHING!" he wrote last summer. "@thekimberlyperry I love you more than I'd ever be able to explain!"

As for what brought these two together, it all started at the Florida Strawberry Festival where The Band Perry was performing. Being a fan of the singer and group, J.D. used his connections to get backstage. Numbers were exchanged and the rest was history.

People was first to report the news.

