All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 Oscars

The nostalgia of it all!

Sure, Hollywood comes together in celebration of the year's greatest cinematic achievements, but the Oscars also offers a prime opportunity to reunite with a former co-star or two. This year's ceremony was no exception, with A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock reminiscing over the good 'ol days. (Practical Magic sequel, anyone?!)

Other serendipitous meet-ups included The Hunger Games, The West Wing and Interstellar.

That's not all, of course. Keep scrolling for a look at all the blink-and-you-missed-it reunions at the 90th Academy Awards.