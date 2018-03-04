All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 6:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, 2018 Oscars

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The nostalgia of it all! 

Sure, Hollywood comes together in celebration of the year's greatest cinematic achievements, but the Oscars also offers a prime opportunity to reunite with a former co-star or two. This year's ceremony was no exception, with A-listers like Nicole KidmanSandra Bullock reminiscing over the good 'ol days. (Practical Magic sequel, anyone?!)

Other serendipitous meet-ups included The Hunger GamesThe West Wing and Interstellar

That's not all, of course. Keep scrolling for a look at all the blink-and-you-missed-it reunions at the 90th Academy Awards. 

Photos

Reunions at the 2018 Oscars

Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney, Viola Davis, 2018 Oscars

Instagram

The Help

Octavia SpencerAllison Janney and Viola Davis snap a selfie between commercial breaks.

B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/Getty Images

The Office

Kelly and Ryan forever! Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak hit Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party in style. 

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Oscars 2018

ABC

Practical Magic

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's surprise reunion had the internet campaigning for a sequel to the 1998 witchy flick. 

Article continues below

2018 Oscar Reunions, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson

Mike Coppola/VF18/Getty Images for VF

American Horror Story

There's nothing horrifying about Sarah Paulson and Angela Basset sharing a laugh on the Vanity Fair red carpet. 

Matthew McConaughey, Timothee Chalamet, 2018 Oscars

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Interstellar

Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalemet, the father-son pair from the 2014 space flick, share a cute moment on the red carpet. 

Lin Manuel-Miranda, Elisabeth Moss, Twitter

Twitter

The West Wing

Lin-Manuel Miranda caught Elisabeth Moss and Bradley Whitford mixing and mingling backstage at the Oscars. Allison Janney, where you at?! 

Article continues below

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, 2018 Oscars

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Black Panther

Wakanda forever! Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira walk the red carpet together. 

2018 Oscar Reunions, Ashley Fink, Chris Colfer

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Glee

Chris Colfer and Ashley Fink enjoy a night on the town in celebration of the 2018 Oscars. 

Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, 2018 Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Hunger Games

The odds we're most definitely in our favor tonight, thanks to Jennifer Lawrence and Woody Harrelson

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Hours

We're guessing Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep couldn't help but reflect on the 2002 drama that awarded Kidman her first Oscars win. 

Gabrielle Union, Regina Hall, 2018 Oscars, Instagram

Instagram

Think Like a Man Too

IRL besties Gabrielle Union and Regina Hall prep for Vanity Fair's Oscars bash with an impromptu photoshoot. 

Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Shanina Shaik, 2018 Oscars, Instagram

Instagram

Victoria's Secret Models

Angels on and off the runway! Adriana LimaShanina Shaik and Heidi Klum take a selfie at Elton John's Oscars viewing party. 

Article continues below

Which reunion were you most excited about? Sound off in the comments! 

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Apple News , Red Carpet , Awards , VG , Reunion , Features , Top Stories
Latest News

"Get Out" Cast Talks Film's Success at 2018 Oscars

Donald Sutherland Funny Reaction to Academy Recognition

ESC: Best Beauty, Margot Robbie

Best Hair and Makeup From the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

Andy Serkis on "Black Panther" Flick's Rewatchability

ESC: Saoirse Ronan, Bows

Saoirse Ronan, Nicole Kidman and More Were Big on Bows at Oscars

B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling

The Office's Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak Reunite at 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Allison Janney, I, Tonya, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners

Allison Janney Brings Her Signature Wit to Best Supporting Actress Win at 2018 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -