All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 Oscars

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The nostalgia of it all!
Sure, Hollywood comes together in celebration of the year's greatest cinematic achievements, but the Oscars also offers a prime opportunity to reunite with a former co-star or two. This year's ceremony was no exception, with A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock reminiscing over the good 'ol days. (Practical Magic sequel, anyone?!)
Other serendipitous meet-ups included The Hunger Games, The West Wing and Interstellar.
That's not all, of course. Keep scrolling for a look at all the blink-and-you-missed-it reunions at the 90th Academy Awards.
The Help
Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney and Viola Davis snap a selfie between commercial breaks.
John Shearer/Getty Images
The Office
Kelly and Ryan forever! Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak hit Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party in style.
Practical Magic
Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's surprise reunion had the internet campaigning for a sequel to the 1998 witchy flick.
Mike Coppola/VF18/Getty Images for VF
American Horror Story
There's nothing horrifying about Sarah Paulson and Angela Basset sharing a laugh on the Vanity Fair red carpet.
Interstellar
Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalemet, the father-son pair from the 2014 space flick, share a cute moment on the red carpet.
The West Wing
Lin-Manuel Miranda caught Elisabeth Moss and Bradley Whitford mixing and mingling backstage at the Oscars. Allison Janney, where you at?!
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Black Panther
Wakanda forever! Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira walk the red carpet together.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
Glee
Chris Colfer and Ashley Fink enjoy a night on the town in celebration of the 2018 Oscars.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Hunger Games
The odds we're most definitely in our favor tonight, thanks to Jennifer Lawrence and Woody Harrelson.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Hours
We're guessing Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep couldn't help but reflect on the 2002 drama that awarded Kidman her first Oscars win.
Think Like a Man Too
IRL besties Gabrielle Union and Regina Hall prep for Vanity Fair's Oscars bash with an impromptu photoshoot.
Victoria's Secret Models
Angels on and off the runway! Adriana Lima, Shanina Shaik and Heidi Klum take a selfie at Elton John's Oscars viewing party.
Which reunion were you most excited about? Sound off in the comments!
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.