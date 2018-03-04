The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

The 2018 Oscars are here!

It's Sunday and the stars from your favorite movies of the past year are in Los Angeles for the Academy Awards. Before heading into the ceremony on Sunday, celebs shared some memorable quotes during their interviews with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. Oscar nominee Allison Janney, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her work in I, Tonya, talked about attending her first-ever Oscars.

"I'm pretty overwhelmed," Janney said. "This is my first time here at the Oscars and I came with Steven Rodgers who is the reason I'm standing here today and we had a pretty special morning together just thinking how much history we're bringing on this carpet, just our history alone. It's a very exciting moment."

Let's take a look at the more memorable quotes from the 2018 Oscars red carpet: