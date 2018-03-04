The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

  • By
    &

by Kendall Fisher & Chris Harnick | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 5:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious kind of day!

Disney has finally released the first trailer for Mary Poppins Returns at the 2018 Oscars. The first teaser trailer for the live-action film that was first screened during the D23 Expo in mid-July. The footage gives us our first detailed look at Emily Blunt in the title role. Look at her and that kite!

Mary Poppins Returns picks up 25 years after the events of the first film, during London's mid-1930s economic slump. However, in this sequel, Michael is all grown up with a wife and three children who are all living in his parents' old house on No. 17 Cherry Tree Lane.

"It is wonderful to see you," Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) says to her. "Yes, it is, isn't it?" Blunt's Mary Poppins says.

Photos

Animated Disney vs. Live-Action Disney

Mary Poppins Returns

Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Director Rob Marshall said they wanted to tell "a new story in a whole other generation with Michael and Jane grown up." After his wife's sudden and tragic death, the entire Banks family—including aunt Jane (Emily Mortimer) and housemaid Ellen (Julie Walters)—are all struck with grief.

Cue Mary Poppins' return.

The enigmatic Poppins visits the family to help alleviate some of their grief and ends up leading Michael's children on a series of adventures: to the top of Big Ben, the bottom of the ocean and into magical encounters complete with animated dancing penguins and upside-down cousins.

The film's star-studded cast also includes Colin FirthLin-Manuel MirandaMeryl Streep , Angela Lansbury and original cast member Dick Van Dyke plays a banker.

The actress told fans at D23 that Mary Poppins Returns was a "gift to the world."

"The bar is so high for this," Marshall said of creating the sequel. "But to be able to walk in the footsteps of this beautiful story about a woman who brings magic to this family that's looking for wonder and hope and joy in their lives…I feel a great responsibility and reverence every day. We all feel it. We're just lifting it up to get there with the right intentions behind it."

Mary Poppins Returns is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Emily Blunt , Movies , Trailers , Top Stories
Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell Dedicates 2018 Oscars Win to Philip Seymour Hoffman: "This Is for My Old Buddy"

Nicole Kidman, Access Hollywood

Nicole Kidman Accidentally Surprises Tour Bus Full of Fans Before 2018 Oscars

The Bachelor Women Tell All

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Himself "a Monster" in Intense Promo for The Bachelor Finale

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -