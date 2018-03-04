Nicole Kidman Accidentally Surprises Tour Bus Full of Fans Before 2018 Oscars

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 5:20 PM
A funny thing happened on the way to the the 2018 Oscars!
Actress Nicole Kidman was en route to getting her glam on for tonight's 90th Annual Academy Awards when she happened upon a tour bus full of fans. The superstar delighted the crowd of ladies when she rolled down her window and said, "Hello" the the excited tourists.
Much to their surprise, Nicole said, "Hi, everyone. What are you doing on that bus?"
She then explained, "I haven't got my hair and makeup done yet." She then gave the van full of people some well wishes before her car drove off.
The A-lister, who went without hubby Keith Urban because he has a concert tonight, posted the cute interaction on her Instagram and wrote, "On my way to get ready for the #Oscars! Join me on @voguemagazine’s Instagram Story to follow along. #AcademyAwards."
The Big Little Lies star documented her beauty prep on Vogue's Instagram, showcasing her glam squad, Christian Louboutin heels, Harry Winston jewels and gave fans a peek at her royal Armani Prive frock, which she later hit the red carpet wearing.
Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage as tonight's host for the second year in a row despite that last year's last-minute Best Picture snafu.
The Shape of Water is currently leading the way with a whopping 13 nominations, while Dunkirk follows behind with eight nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri grabbed an impressive seven nominations. Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour aren't trailing too far behind.
Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars
