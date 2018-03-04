Anne Hathaway Has a Message for Her "Haters" 5 Years After Oscars Win

The good always outweighs the bad on Oscar night!

Before a few Hollywood stars were awarded trophies at the 2018 Academy Awards, a few past winners decided to reflect on their unforgettable nights.

In an Instagram posted Sunday night, Anne Hathaway traveled back to the evening where she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Les Misérables.

While recalling the night, the Oscar winner couldn't help but address the critics who made some noise around her win.

"I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best," she wrote to her followers. "To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife #oscars stuff. Peace xx"