See All the Stars Wearing Pins to Support Gun Control, AIDS, and Time's Up at the 2018 Oscars

Celebrities are showing their support for multiple charities and political causes at the 2018 Oscars.

Lin-Manuel Miranda walked the red carpet today donning a Wear Orange to Prevent Gun Violence pin from Michael Bloomberg's advocacy group, Everytown for Gun Safety to help raise awareness for the cause, while The View's co-host Whoopi Goldberg wore a red ribbon to show support for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Also putting their platform to use were stars Jane Fonda and Elisabeth Moss, who both donned a Time's Up pin in support of sexual harassment prevention—the same pins that caught the attention of viewers at the Golden Globes earlier this year, as well.

As E! News previously reported, the Everytown organization has received massive support from celebrities in the past, most recently Julianne Moore and Emma Stone following the tragic Las Vegas shooting in October that killed 58 people. Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd have also appeared in the PSAs while partnering with the group.