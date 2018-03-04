Jennifer Garner: See Her Stunning Oscars Style Transformation 15 Years Later

Getty Images, David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:59 PM
Getty Images, David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
This look is one for the books!
Jennifer Garnermay not be nominated for an Oscar this year, but her dress is an absolute winner. At the 2018 Oscars, Jennifer looked stunning in a royal blue Atelier Versace gown, which was styled by Jill and Jordan.
She's no newbie to the Academy Awards red carpet. We will never forget 15 years ago when she donned a powder blue Versace dress and absolutely dazzled. It's safe to say that blue is absolutely her color.
Not to mention, she's working the hair as well. This year, she opted for a simple, yet voluminous look that proves she knows exactly how to work a red carpet. A slight deviation from her 2003 up-do, and we're so here for it.
Click through the gallery above for more glamorous red carpet looks!
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!