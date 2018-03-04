Jennifer Lawrence Channels a Fashion Warrior at the 2018 Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence is ready for fashion war!

The Red Sparrow actress arrived to the 2018 Academy Awards in a body of armor (and art!). The metallic Dior gown featured a bodice with a sweetheart neckline and super-skinny straps. As the dress descends to the grown, metallic paillettes change in size and shape until a skirt drapes to the floor. The attention to detail and luxury is seen in every sequin.

The A-lister paired the seemingly heavy dress with mid-length waves to perhaps soften the look. Her strong smoky eye, featuring winged-out shadow, and a dark-orange lip brought a retro element to the very glam gown.

Jennifer isn't nominated this year, but she still made a strong style statement. This look is quite modern in comparison to the strapless, textured Dior ball gown she wore when Jennifer won the Oscar in 2013 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. The Oscar winner went from red carpet princess to fashion warrior.

Did you like J.Law's Oscars look?

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

