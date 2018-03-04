Sandra Bullock Stuns in Sequined Dress on 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sandra Bullock, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Sandra Bullock turned heads in a shimmering look on the red carpet at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday.

The 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress showed up in a metallic and black sequined high-neck Louis Vuitton halter gown and wore her long brown hair down. She walked the red carpet alone.

Bullock has attended the Oscars several times over the past 20 years. She won her first and only Oscar so far in 2011 for her leading role in The Blind Side and was also nominated for an Oscar in 2014 for her leading role in Gravity.

The actress is a presenter at the 2018 Oscars.

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

The 90th Academy Awards air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sandra Bullock , 2018 Oscars , Red Carpet , Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion
Latest News
Saoirse Ronan, 2018 Oscars, 2008 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan Then and Now: How the Lady Bird Star's Oscars Look Has Evolved Since 2008

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

ESC: Daniel Kaluuya, Oscars 2018

Daniel Kaluuya Goes for the Gold in Bold Tux Jacket at Oscars 2018

Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Fonda, Lin-Manuel Miranda

See All the Stars Wearing Pins to Support Gun Control, AIDS, and Time's Up at the 2018 Oscars

Jennifer Garner, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Garner: See Her Stunning Oscars Style Transformation 15 Years Later

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence, Oscars 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Channels a Fashion Warrior at the 2018 Oscars

Tiffany Haddish Wears Authentic Princess Dress to 2018 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -