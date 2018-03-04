How Tiffany Haddish's 2018 Oscars Gown Is Inspired by Her Late Father

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
There's a special meaning behind Tiffany Haddish's 2018 Oscars look.
The Girls Trip star told E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet that the traditional African gown is a nod to her Eritrean heritage, where her late father was from. Reflecting on her whirlwind year, Haddish shared, "There have been really awesome, really great times and some bad times. My father passed away this year and he's from Eritrea."
She recalled him telling her, "‘One day you're going to end up at the Oscars and when you go, you have to honor your people.' So I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress. And I'm PROUD of it."
What a tribute!
Heartwarming dedication aside, Haddish is most certainly ready to have the time of her life at her very first Academy Awards.
The lovable comedienne said she's most looking forward to "meeting Meryl Streep and asking her to be my mama," adding, "I'm looking forward to having drinks with Whoopi Goldberg. I'm looking forward to doing the 'Nae, Nae' with everybody, and I'm definitely looking forward to presenting an Oscar."
The night has only just begun, and something tells us Tiffany every A-lister inside the Dolby Theater will have a new BFF by the curtain call.
