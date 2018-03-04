The Originals' Claire Holt Suffers Miscarriage: "I've Never Felt More Broken"

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:21 PM

Claire Holt

Claire Holt has suffered a miscarriage.

The Originals alum shared the heartbreaking news with her Instagram followers on Sunday. Sharing a picture of herself in the hospital, Holt wrote to her fans, "I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn't. I've never felt more broken in my life."

Holt continued, "I debated sharing this so soon and I'm still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I'm doing it anyway because it's important. After my D & C, I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it. I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn't my fault. That I wasn't broken forever. I found a community of women who shared my exact experience. Who were open and vulnerable about miscarriage, something that isn't often or openly discussed."

Vampire Diaries' Claire Holt Engaged to Andrew Joblon

"It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves," Holt went on to write. "Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful? Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything. I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him."

Holt also shared that she found opening up to people is "crucial."

"As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs - their own, their wife's, their sister's," Holt said. "So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it. Finally, I want to share a blog post that resonated with every part of me. You can find the link in my bio, @leandramcohen of @manrepeller articulates the emotional rollercoaster with an eloquence that I could never possess. To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you. I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone. Please be kind to yourself and I hope that you will be comfortable sharing your story too."

Holt announced her engagement to Andrew Joblon in December.

