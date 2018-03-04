The Get Out Cast Can't Stop Praising Jordan Peele and Betty Gabriel at the 2018 Oscars

Get Out may have turned out to be one of the most talked about movies of 2017, but not even its stars were always sure that was possible.

"I walked out of the room and I said to my fiancee, this is unlike any script I've ever read. This could be incredibly brilliant or it could really not work," Bradley Whitford told Ryan Seacrest on the E! Red Carpet at the 2018 Oscars.

The movie, which is a horrifying tale of a young black man named Chris discovering that his white girlfriend's family is [spoiler alert!] transferring their brains into the bodies of black people, is nominated for four awards tonight, including Best Picture, Best Lead Actor for Daniel Kaluuya, and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Jordan Peele. But if we were to take Jordan Peele's jokes a little too seriously, it should also be nominated for Best Documentary.