These Oscars Gowns Could Be Your Wedding Dress

At the 90th Annual Academy Awards, celebrities transformed the red carpet into an aisle fit for their big day.

Lace embellishments, full skirts, white and off-white fabrics—the red carpet was full of bridal wear. That's great news if you're currently engaged and in search for the perfect gown. You can see the best trends, must-have silhouettes and designers to watch on the haute couture's biggest stage: the Oscars red carpet.

If he or she hasn't put a ring on it, let's be real: There's nothing wrong with getting prepared. A fashion lover's got a dream, right?!

Whether you want a small wedding in a rose garden or you plan on outdoing the royals with a large scale event, there's something on the red carpet for you.