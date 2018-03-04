These Oscars Gowns Could Be Your Wedding Dress

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:09 PM

ESC: Allison Williams, Oscars 2018

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

At the 90th Annual Academy Awards, celebrities transformed the red carpet into an aisle fit for their big day.

Lace embellishments, full skirts, white and off-white fabrics—the red carpet was full of bridal wear. That's great news if you're currently engaged and in search for the perfect gown. You can see the best trends, must-have silhouettes and designers to watch on the haute couture's biggest stage: the Oscars red carpet.

If he or she hasn't put a ring on it, let's be real: There's nothing wrong with getting prepared. A fashion lover's got a dream, right?!

Whether you want a small wedding in a rose garden or you plan on outdoing the royals with a large scale event, there's something on the red carpet for you.

Standout Style Moments From Oscars 2018

Don't believe us? Keep scrolling! 

Margot Robbie, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

The beauty of this Chanel gown is all in the details.

Mary J. Blige, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige

The wrapping of the fabric at the star's hips is incredibly flattering on her curvaceous figure.

Elisabeth Moss, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Elisabeth Moss

The off-shoulder detail of this number is a flattering alternative to strapless gowns.

Laura Dern, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Laura Dern

Even a minimalist bride was a little somethin', somthin'. This asymmetrical dress is the solution.

Janet Mock, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Janet Mock

The gorgeous star wore a gown perfect for the minimalist bride-to-be.

Erin Lim, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Erin Lim

The E! News host's gown is perfect for midday wedding in rose garden.

ESC: Janet Mock, 2018 Oscars

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kristin Cavallari

Heading to your family estate for your big day? Don't forget red carpet host's gown.

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allison Williams

The Get Out star's Armani Privé dress is meant for a fairy tale wedding. We're just missing a prince and castle.

Jane Fonda, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jane Fonda

Renewing your vows or heading to City Hall? The actress' gown is simple yet impactful enough for the big day.

Mira Sorvino, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Mira Sorvino

If your wedding includes a flower wall, then you should seriously consider the star's gown with floral embellishments.

Phoebe Waller Bridge, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Phoebe Wallar Bridge

When your daring, art-loving BFF gets engaged send her polka dot stunner from Vionnet.

Abbie Cornish, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Abbie Cornish

The actress' embellished gown would be perfect for a glam, evening wedding.

Camila Alves, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Alves

Big or small, this layered Vivenne Westwood gown is a wedding must-have.

RELATED ARTICLE: All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Oscars 2018 Dress

RELATED ARTICLE: Mary J. Blige's Best Red Carpet Looks This Year: What's Your Favorite?

