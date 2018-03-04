EXCLUSIVE!

Rita Moreno Talks About Wearing the Same Dress She Wore to 1962 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rita Moreno, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rita Moreno's gown is doing its second round at the Oscars 56 years later! 

Her daughter Fernanda Luisa Gordon joined the One Day at a Time star as her date for the big night. 

"The fabric is made out of Obi, which is the sash that Japanese women use in their kimonos. They're usually folded over and over, and this is one piece of fabric," she explains to E! 

While Ryan Seacrest mentioned that he couldn't believe how well it has preserved after all these years, Moreno was just as surprised. 

"I know, you would think it would tarnish," she says. "It's been hanging in my closet." 

Moreno switched things up a bit with the gown by changed the neckline and added a bold necklace, but still kept the statement gloves. 

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

When she first wore that dress in 1962 to the Oscars, she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story. But unlike most winners, Moreno's acceptance speech was quite short.

"I think 15 [seconds]," she says. 

Photos

2018 Oscars: Instagrams & Twitpics

Rita Moreno, 1962 Oscars

Getty Images

And why so short, you may ask, well the 86-year-old actress says she didn't expect to take home the award. 

"I had no idea I was going to win, I thought for sure it was going to be Judy Garland for Judgment at Nuremberg which was a big deal, she was doing a dramatic role," she explains. "I said, hey I flew in from the Philippines, just in case, which is where this gown was made."

 

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Apple News , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Top Stories
Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell Dedicates 2018 Oscars Win to Philip Seymour Hoffman: "This Is for My Old Buddy"

Nicole Kidman, Access Hollywood

Nicole Kidman Accidentally Surprises Tour Bus Full of Fans Before 2018 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -