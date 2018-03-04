Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd Walk the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Together

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, 2018 Oscars

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The two Marilyns reunite. 

Mira Sorvino andAshley Judd, two of the women who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and were at the forefront of the #MeToo conversation, walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night. Sorvino posted a selfie with Judd on their way to the show, writing, "We're on our way!!! #oscars2018 #normajeanandmarilynredux!! @ashley_judd love you!!!"

The duo starred in Norma Jean & Marilyn, a 1996 movie about Marliyn Monroe, together. In the film, they played the two sides of the iconic star: Judd played Norma Jean Dougherty, while Sorvino played Marilyn.

Photos

Standout Style Moments From Oscars 2018

But their walk on the red carpet together was also a poignant one. 

In December 2017, directorPeter Jackson revealed the two women were blacklisted by Weinstein, with the producer and his brother Bob Weinstein telling the Lord of the Rings director not to hire them.

"I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs," Jackson said. "This was probably in 1998."

After Jackson's article, both Sorvino and Judd, who is presenting during the ceremony, tweeted in response. 

"I remember this well," Judd tweeted, while Sorvino thanked the director. "Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying," she wrote. "There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I'm just heartsick."

 A spokesperson for Weinstein denied Jackson's claims

"After the success of Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson was so powerful he could have cast anyone he wanted in the Hobbit. Neither Ms. Judd nor Ms. Sorvino had roles in the film. Mr. Weinstein continues to admire Mr. Jackson for his creative genius, but he firmly denies these accusations."

The first wave of public accusations made against Weinstein were published in a New York Times story in October 2017, and Judd was one of the accusers. Sorvino came forward in Dylan Farrow's piece for the New Yorker.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Mira Sorvino , Ashley Judd , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Oscars
Latest News
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, 2018 Oscars

All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell Dedicates 2018 Oscars Win to Philip Seymour Hoffman: "This Is for My Old Buddy"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -