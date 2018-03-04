Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Hit the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet in Style

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:57 PM

Academy Award nominee Jordan Peele and his lady love Chelsea Peretti have hit the 2018 Oscars in style. The pair were married in 2016 and welcomed a child, a son named Beaumont Gino Peele on July 1.

Tonight, the comedy king is nominated for three Oscars, Best Director, Best Film and Best Original Screenplay for his breakthrough film Get Out.

For their date night, Jordan opted for a white tux, while his wife, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress, wowed in a velvet number, Le Vian morganite earrings, bracelets and ring. She also opted for a Djula diamond ring.

Once the two turned up on the red carpet, fans online were quick to spy Jordan's lowkey shout-out to Get Out by wearing a bloody antler pin on his tux's lapel.

The noteworthy piece was made by Jason of Beverly Hills lapel and designed by Jordan's stylists, Sydney Lopez and Chris Horan, as well as Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason Beverly Hills.

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Last night, the Key & Peele funnyman's horror movie, which stars Bradley Whitford, Daniel Kaluuya, Catherine Keener and Allison Williams, nabbed the Best Feature and Best Director at the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards.

 

 

Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage as tonight's host for the second year in a row despite that last year's last-minute Best Picture snafu.

The Shape of Water is currently leading the way with a whopping 13 nominations, while Dunkirk follows behind with eight nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri grabbed an impressive seven nominations. Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour aren't trailing too far behind.

