Allison Janney Feeling "Pretty Overwhelmed" at Her First Oscars: "It's a Very Exciting Moment"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
It's Allison Janney's first time at the Academy Awards!
The actress, who is nominated tonight at the 2018 Oscars for Best Supporting Actress for her incredible work in I, Tonya this year, shared with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet how she's feeling ahead of the ceremony.
"I'm pretty overwhelmed," Janney said. "This is my first time here at the Oscars and I came with Steven Rodgers who is the reason I'm standing here today and we had a pretty special morning together just thinking how much history we're bringing on this carpet, just our history alone. It's a very exciting moment."
When asked how she prepared for her role as ice skater Tonya Harding's mother LaVona Harding, Janney shared, "I had a little bit of existing footage on LaVona that I just watched over and over again because that was my job was to bring this woman to life. I knew this story very well because of my figure skating background and just being around during that time when that story broke. We all knew it but we only knew one side of it and it was so fascinating to look at what she lived through."
When the nominations were announced last month, Janney thought she would be finding out the news by herself. But her friends actually surprised her at 5 a.m. on the morning of the nominations and she got to find out the exciting news with her BFFs.
"I could not have been happier, I've never been…I'm not someone who's easy to surprise, I've never been surprised and that morning at 5 a.m. friends flew in from New York and Washington, D.C., busted through my bedroom and jumped on my bed…I thought I was gonna be abducted, I didn't know what was happening," Janney said. "It was just the best morning."
