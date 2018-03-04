Jimmy Kimmel Reveals His Targets for the 2018 Oscars—And Matt Damon Isn't Alone

Attention Hollywood superstars: Jimmy Kimmel may have his eyes on you tonight!

While last year's Oscars telecast was filled with LOL-moments between the late-night host and Matt Damon, tonight's telecast may have a few more targets.

Before the show began, E! News sat down with Jimmy and we had to ask just how worried Matt should be this time around.

"Is Matt Damon allowed past security this year?" Justin Sylvester asked tonight's host. Jimmy replied, "Not if I have anything to say about it. We had him deported. I don't know if you know that. He's living in another country now."

So does this mean Jimmy is ready to roast others tonight?