2018 Oscars Glambot Looks You Have to See For Yourself

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:18 PM

Glambot: Sofia Carson, Oscars 2018

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

You love tuning in for the Oscars, but, truth be told, you're really in it for the jaw-dropping ensembles that grace the red carpet year after year.

We can't say we blame you—it is the most glamorous award show of all. To make it even sweeter, you better believe we've got the Glambot up front and center, capturing A-listers from every angle, so you can see your favorite looks in slow mo and on repeat.

Wondering who exactly posed for the Oscars Glambot this year? Keep scrolling!

Is it any surprise that Giuliana Rancic looks like a red carpet goddess in her one-shoulder floral frock? 

Erin Lim is pretty in pink indeed as she does her thing in front of the camera. 

Zuri Hall might as well be an Oscars statue herself in that picturesque golden gown. 

Tom Holland is one dapper dude as he strikes a pose in his black and white tux.

Wendi McLendon-Covey serves up some of her signature sass as she twirls for the camera. 

Sofia Carson is the epitome of regal in her red cape gown and slicked back hair. 

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

