Diane Warren Sang to Common on a Plane to Convince Him to Be Part of Their Oscar-Nominated Song

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Diane Warren has nine Oscar nominations to her name and she's hoping this will be her year.
"That'd be nice," she told Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet.
Warren and Common are nominated for their song "Stand Up for Something" from the movie Marshall, a biopic about Thurgood Marshall starring Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman. Warren said when she read the script the essence of Thurgood Marshall spoke to her. "How he stood up at great risk to himself for those who can't stand for themselves," she said. "Right now it's becoming an anthem for so many causes."
When Warren was writing the song she said she thought it would be cool and unexpected to feature a rap and had common in mind. As luck would have it, she and Common were on the same airplane about a week after she had that thought. So how'd she get him?
"I started singing the song really badly," she said. "Sorry passengers. That was it. And here we are."
Warren was last nominated with Lady Gaga in 2016 for "Til It Happens to You." She received her first nomination with Albert Hammond in 1988 for "Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now." She didn't receive another Oscar nomination until 1997 with "Because You Loved Me."
