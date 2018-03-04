See Inside Chanel Iman's Picture Perfect Wedding—and Her Two Dreamy Dresses

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard

Brides

While Chanel Iman's wedding dress quite literally took our breath away, it wasn't exactly what the model had in mind. 

"I never really envisioned wearing something like that for my wedding," she told Brides exclusively of her Zuhair Murad gown embellished with floral appliqués and a cape accent. "But the moment we put it on, we all loved it! It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage." 

"The fact that it was gorgeous and interesting from the back was something that I really loved as guests tend to have that view for a portion of the service, something I think often gets overlooked," she noted to the magazine. 

 

Photos

Celebs Who've Officiated Weddings

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard

Brides

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard

Brides

After walking down the aisle and saying "I do" to her now-husband, New York Giants' Sterling Shepard, Iman had one more dress up her sleeve—another Zuhair Murad creation with blush accents. 

"The pink in the gown and the deep V-neckline really appealed to my more girly side," she told Brides.

Once vows were exchanged, the new Mr. and Mrs. and their celebrity guests—among them Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Joan Smalls, Odell Beckham Jr., Shanina Shaik and Jourdan Dunn—came together inside the Beverly Hills Hotel to get their party on in a sea of classic decor. 

"I wanted a design that I can look back on in 20 years and not be wondering what I was thinking!" she told the magazine of the romantic decor. As such, she kept to white satin linens, low centerpieces with white and blush roses and rose gold chairs.

"I'm loving rose gold right now," she noted. 

Well, this wedding was certainly golden! Congratulations to the new husband and wife!

For more photos from inside Iman's special day, check out Brides' exclusive photo album here

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chanel Iman , Weddings , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Glambot: Sofia Carson, Oscars 2018

2018 Oscars Glambot Looks You Have to See For Yourself

Erin Lim, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive to Celebrate Film's Biggest Night

ESC: Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Oscars

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Oscars 2018 Dress

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jennifer Lopez

Saturday Savings: Hurry! Jennifer Lopez's UGG Boots Are on Sale!

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige's Best Red Carpet Looks This Year: What's Your Favorite?

ESC: Best Dressed, Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Pairs Dior Underwear With a Suit and More Best Dressed

ESC: Octavia Spencer, Golden Globe Awards

Every Dress Octavia Spencer Has Worn on the Red Carpet This Year

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -