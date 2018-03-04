Shape of Water's Doug Jones at 2018 Oscars: Lonely Kids ''Are Not Alone''

It's sink or swim time!

During E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, Giuliana Rancic caught up with The Shape of Water's Doug Jones at the Roosevelt Hotel before at the 2018 Oscars.

The tall drink of water says that "months and years" of work went into creating his monster character for the film that has the most nominations of the night—13 in total.

When asked why the actor thought the unusual love story was such a hit with audiences, the "lanky, lonely kid from Indiana" said, "The secret ingredient is [director] Guillermo Del Toro."

Jones has starred in six of the Mexican director's films during his under-the-radar career.

When asked what his advice to other young people who felt out of place is, the Star Trek: Discovery star said to Rancic, "What I have learned as an adult is that you are are not alone. I wasn't alone. I wasn't the only kid who felt like that...We all have our insecurities."

The candid star admitted, "We all feel like we are the monster in the room that doesn't fit in with everyone else. Now I am a literal monster in film and I get to play that out."