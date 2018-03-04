Adam Rippon Walks Oscars 2018 Red Carpet in Bondage-Themed Outfit

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 2:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Adam Rippon, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From the 2018 Winter Olympics to the 2018 OscarsAdam Rippon continues to showcase his unique fashion style. And at the Academy Awards, perhaps he's feeling...naughty?

The figure skater, who helped the U.S. team win bronze and become a fan-favorite Olympian on social media, walked the red carpet on Sunday wearing a formal bondage-themed look: a cropped black tuxedo jacket with shoulder cut-outs, paired with matching pants and shoes, a white shirt, a black bow tie and a black leather studded criss-cross chest harness by Moschino's Jeremy Scott.

Rippon posted a selfie showing him wearing the outfit on his Instagram Stories feed.

"Hoe, but make it fashion @Adaripp! #Oscars #YouAreFierce," tweeted Tyra Banks.

"My pretend son #AdamRippon #Oscars2018 #sohandsome #LOVE," wrote Rosie O'Donnell

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Adam Rippon, Oscars 2018, Instagram

Instagram

Adam Rippon, 2018 Winter Olympics

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Rippon arrived at the Oscars with his teammate Mirai Nagasu, who made skating history at the 2018 Winter Olympics by becoming the first American woman and third woman overall to land the triple Axel jump at an Olympics.

Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, who won a bronze medal in the downhill event, also attended the Oscars.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony airs live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4.

Jimmy Kimmel returns as the host.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News , Red Carpet
Latest News
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Oscars 2018

Oscars 2018 Winners, Rejoice! Kelly Ripa Is Ready to Serve You Tequila

Chelsea Peretti, Jordan Peele, 2018 Oscars, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Oscars

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals His Targets for the 2018 Oscars—And Matt Damon Isn't Alone

Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn Says Man Tried to Hit Her and Her Baby With a Van

Glambot: Sofia Carson, Oscars 2018

2018 Oscars Glambot Looks You Have to See For Yourself

E! People's Choice Awards, PCA

The 2018 People's Choice Awards Are Coming to E!—Watch the Debut Promo Now!

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard

See Inside Chanel Iman's Picture Perfect Wedding—and Her Two Dreamy Dresses

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -