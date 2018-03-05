Amazing or Boring? Arie Luyendyk Jr. and His Eliminated Women Grade His Performance as the Bachelor

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 5:05 AM
The finale isn't near, it's here.
Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s journey to find love five years after having his heart broken on The Bachelorette comes to an end tonight, as The Bachelor's two-night sure-to-be controversial finale kicks off. Throughout the ABC hit's run this winter, fans have definitely shared their opinions on Arie's time in the spotlight, picking up on his love of the word "amazing" and the phrase "I love that." Oh, and not to mention his tendency to eat on camera on every date. Hey, every Bachelor has his thing, right?
While we'll have to wait and see how Arie's controversial finale choice plays out on TV before officially placing him among the best and worst Bachelors of all-time, we did asked Arie to rate how he thought he did as ABC's leading man. No, he did not use the word "amazing"!
ABC
"Oh man, I don't even know!" Arie told E! News when we put him on the spot at the Women Tell All taping. "That's so bad! I always read the not-so-nice comments, but I laugh at them. I think they're really funny."
While Arie may see some "not-so-nice" comments from viewers, he might be happy to hear how some of the women he eliminated during his run feel he did as the lead.
"I feel like the Bachelor has to be someone who is ready for marriage and is a very kind, genuine person and I feel like he was that," Tia Booth said. "When I left the show I did not have a negative thing to say about him because I did have such a good experience with it. So overall, good Bachelor...people are saying he's boring or whatever, but I mean, he was himself! That's who he is, so he knows it!"
Seinne Fleming did have some constructive criticism for the 36-year-old race car driver.
"One thing that I would say it's very clear to see how he feels strongly about and who he doesn't, so maybe that's one thing I'd give him a to-be-improved grade on...other than that, I feel like he did a great job."
To hear more from the season 22 ladies, including Krystal Nielson, about how they feel Arie was as the Bachelor, watch our interviews with them above. And then head on down to the comments to let us know what you thought of his time as the Bach. Was it amazing? Or was he a "f--king nerd"?
The Bachelor's two-night finale, which features raw unedited footage for the first time ever, airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
