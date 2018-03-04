Chloë Grace Moretz Sends Her Love to Brooklyn Beckham on His 19th Birthday

Another year older, another year filled with love.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's firstborn Brooklyn Beckhamrang in his 19th birthday on Sunday and it did not go unnoticed by the most important people in his life, including his on-again girlfriend, Chloe Grace Moretz.

The actress commemorated her beau's special day with a social media shoutout, writing, "Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn" along with a photo of her man mid-laugh.

The couple also rang in his birthday in style together over some seriously lit dessert: cotton candy set aflame. Moretz shared a clip on her Instagram story and panned to her cheerful boyfriend inside a hot spot.