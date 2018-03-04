Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Cuddle Up on First Red Carpet Since Wedding

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for FIJI Water
These newlyweds have made their red carpet debut!
After surprisingly tying the knot a week ago, Emily Ratajkowski and her new hubby, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, turned the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards into one star-studded date night.
For their first red carpet walk as wife and husband, the new Mr. and Mrs. were not shy about canoodling in front of photographers as the model snuggled her beau's cheek. From the looks of it, there was no shortage of smiles on these lovebirds' faces!
"Emily looked so in love with her husband," a source told E! News. "She kept staring at him smiling and was touching his face a lot. They were by each other's side the entire time before the show started. Emily rested her head on his shoulder and really looked truly happy."
It was just nine days ago the couple said "I do" at what appeared to be a New York City courthouse. "Sooo I have a surprise," she teased on social media at the time. "I got married today."
The surprise nuptials also featured Internet personality The Fat Jewish and Emily's adorable pug. In addition to new gold bands cementing their love, Bear-McClard also sported two rings that read "Em" and "Rata" and the pair opted for casual chic attire on their big day.
While last week's wedding marks the first public confirmation of their relationship, they are already making the red carpet all the more adorable.
Congrats again, you two!
