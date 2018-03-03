Chanel Iman Is Married! Model Ties the Knot With Sterling Shepard

A huge congrats is in order for Chanel Iman!

E! News can confirm that following a whirlwind four month engagement, the Victoria's Secret Angel tied the knot with New York Giants' Sterling Shepard in front of family and friends on Saturday evening.

Before the wedding, which was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the model's friends and family took to social media to share images before the couple said their "I dos."

Model Jourdan Dunn appears to be in the wedding party, referring to herself as a "bridesmaid" on her Instagram Stories. While Odell Beckham Jr. was a groomsman at the wedding.

Prior to walking down the aisle, Shepard posted some images of football-themed desserts.