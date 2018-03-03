Sir Elton John Responds After Storming Offstage Mid-Concert Due to Handsy Fan

Don't touch the Rocket Man's piano!

After storming off stage mid-song on Thursday night, Sir Elton John is explaining his expletive-filled exit during his concert in Las Vegas. The iconic singer says that a handsy fan, who kept trying to touch his piano, was to blame for the outburst while performing his tune, "Saturday Night," a song in which he regularly brings audience members onto the stage during.

In a statement given to E! News on Saturday, the 70-year-old Brit explained, "Thursday night in Las Vegas a fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop."

The Crocodile Rocker continued, "He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance."