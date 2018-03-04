Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:00 AM
It's almost time for Hollywood's biggest night, the 2018 Oscars!
E! News will be there, on and off the red carpet, to give you a special insider's look, with behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the live TV broadcast.
Who is expected to be there? Well, presenters include Sandra Bullock,Nicole Kidman,Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Ansel Elgort, Tiffany Hadish, Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez, Kelly Marie Tran, Zendaya, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o and Christopher Walken.
In addition, guests will of course include nominees—the list includes Allison Janney of I, Tonya, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and director Jordan Peele, Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan and The Post star and multiple Oscar winner Meryl Streep.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony.
Check back here on Oscars Sunday for info on what you didn't see at the awards.
The 2018 Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 for all things Oscars:- Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT- Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. - Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2018 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. After the 2018 Oscars telecast on ABC:- E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards at 11:30 p.m. ET/11 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of this year's Oscars, watch E! News Monday, Mar. 5, at 7 and 11 p.m.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!