Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:00 AM

It's almost time for Hollywood's biggest night, the 2018 Oscars!

E! News will be there, on and off the red carpet, to give you a special insider's look, with behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the live TV broadcast.

Who is expected to be there? Well, presenters include Sandra Bullock,Nicole Kidman,Matthew McConaugheyEmma StoneViola DavisJennifer GarnerMargot RobbieEmily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Ansel ElgortTiffany HadishMahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Tom Holland, Kumail NanjianiLin-Manuel Miranda, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez, Kelly Marie TranZendayaJodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o and Christopher Walken.

In addition, guests will of course include nominees—the list includes Allison Janney of I, TonyaFrances McDormand and Sam Rockwell from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriGet Out star Daniel Kaluuya and director Jordan PeeleLady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan and The Post star and multiple Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony.

Check back here on Oscars Sunday for info on what you didn't see at the awards.

Photos

2018 Nominees' First Oscars

The 2018 Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 for all things Oscars:- Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT- Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. - Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2018 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. After the 2018 Oscars telecast on ABC:- E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards at 11:30 p.m. ET/11 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of this year's Oscars, watch E! News Monday, Mar. 5, at 7 and 11 p.m.

