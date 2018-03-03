Jenna Fischer Runs into Kim Kardashian and Sisters in Japan

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 2:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jenna Fischer, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram, Inset: Getty Images

Fancy seeing you here!

The Office alum Jenna Fischer ran into and snapped an Instagram photo of Kim Kardashian walking with Kourtney Kardashian and who appears to be sister Khloe Kardashian at a hotel in Kyoto, Japan.

However, it is unclear if the reality stars noticed her; Kim, who is wearing her newly dyed pink hair in a top knot and sporting a dark blue coat and matching leggings, and Kourtney, whose mid-length dark brown hair is covering her face and who is wearing a red and gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, are walking and looking down at their phone. The pic shows what appears to be the back of Khloe's coat and long blond hair.

Neither sister has commented on Fischer.

"We found the Kardashians. At our hotel," Fischer wrote. "I think they were checking out as we were checking in. So crazy. #kyoto."

"Omg!!" former The Office co-star Angela Kinsey commented.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

Fischer and Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, who is eight months pregnant, have all been documenting their trips to Japan on Instagram.

Khloe recently posted on her page photos of her showcasing her baby bump in a pink and white dress during a trip to Kyoto's Arashiyama Bamboo Forest.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9/8c on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Jenna Fischer , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
David Ogden Stiers

M*A*S*H Star David Ogden Stiers Dead at Age 75 After Cancer Battle

"Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Big Finale Twist

2018 Oscar Nominees: Yearbook Photos

Most Shocking Oscar-Worthy Transformations

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Elton John

Sir Elton John Responds After Storming Offstage Mid-Concert Due to Handsy Fan

Cindy Crawford, Richard Gere, Oscar Chic

The Oscars' All-Time Most Glamorous Red-Carpet Couples

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -