Dove Cameron's Boyfriend Thomas Doherty Wears Jacket Bearing Her Face

Dove Cameron's boyfriend Thomas Doherty is wearing his heart on his back.

The 22-year-old actor was photographed on Friday at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood wearing a light blue denim jacket with a drawing of the 22-year-old actress' face printed on the back. A fan made the garment for him, E! News has learned.

The two, who starred together in the Disney Channel's Descendants 2 and The Lodge, have been dating for more than a year.

They have often showcased their affections for one another on social media. On Friday, Doherty praised Cameron over her debut that night as Ruby on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.