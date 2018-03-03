Khloe Kardashian Shows Baby Bump in Pink Outfit in Japan

Khloe Kardashian celebrated the eight-month mark of her pregnancy in Japan with a series of new baby bump pics.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram page on Friday night U.S. time a photo of herself standing with sister Kourtney Kardashian inside Arashiyama Bamboo Forest in Kyoto. Khloe showcased her baby bump in a bubblegum pink and white empire waist bodycon mini dress, paired with white sneakers and a pink fur coat.

"Bamboo Forest with my [panda emoji]," she wrote.

Khloe also posted a couple of photos of herself posing on a bride, writing, "Kyoto Khlo 8 Month Bump."