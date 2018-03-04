See Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Bond With Kim's Surrogate on Emotional KUWTK Season Finale

Meet Kim Kardashian's surrogate!

Tonight's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended with an emotional meeting between Kim's surrogate and the rest of her famous family.

"So my surrogate is in town for a doctor's appointment, so I thought it would be an amazing time for her to meet my family but still not expose who she is to the world, just for her safety," Kim said. "This has been such a long journey for us and something that I wanted for so long and I share everything with my family."

After some loving introductions, Kim's surrogate got to do a little bonding with pregnant Kylie Jenner and pregnant Khloe Kardashian.

"So you have a placenta issue too?" Kylie asked. "Yes, but I spoke to the doctor today, he said the baby looks fantastic so he doesn't see any worries," the surrogate revealed.