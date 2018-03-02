Find Out if Mama June Is Ready to Marry Her Boyfriend Geno

WE tv
by Alli Rosenbloom & McKenna Aiello | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 6:56 PM
Love is in the air for Mama June and Geno!
Fans have gotten to know the man who stole the reality TV star's heart on this season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, but does June really envision a future with Geno? Absolutely! In a new interview with E! News, June weighs in on a possible trip down the aisle.
"You never know what the future holds," she teased. "Right now, I'm very much still in love with him. Very, very happy. I don't see [the relationship] ending anytime soon."
June described Geno as "very supportive," especially as she underwent surgeries to correct her eyesight. "He's there through everything," she added, "Like just by my side through it all."
Looking back at her 300-lb. weight loss transformation, which she debuted almost a year ago, Mama June admits "every day is a struggle" to maintain her progress. She told us, "It's not a quick fix... I've been through hell and back with just everything."
June said she finds the motivation to stay on track thanks to the supportive Gino and her daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Anna Shannon and Jessica Shannon. Health has become a major priority for the entire family, but Mama June adds they do "fall of the wagon" from time to time.
"Pumpkin and Alana," she explained, "are going to the gym every night and they've been doing that for a couple weeks now."
Mama June has become somewhat of a face for gastric sleeve surgery, and says "a lot people" now ask for her advice on the risky procedure.
"I just tell them it's different for everybody," she explained. "I've been lucky enough to not have any complications or to deal with that. But I've always told people that if you want to do it, do it for yourself—not just because somebody wants you to do it."
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
