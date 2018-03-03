Mary J. Blige's Best Red Carpet Looks This Year: What's Your Favorite?

Mary J. Blige is a force to be reckoned with, especially on the red carpet.

On Sunday, the singer-turned-actress will attend the Oscars 2018 with two nominations for the Netflix film, Mudbound: "Best Supporting Actress" and "Best Original Song." And, with so much to celebrate, you can be sure that she will be radiant on the red carpet.

In true diva-like form, the songwriter is confident and daring, unafraid to wear bold colors, curve-hugging silhouettes and textures you'd be curious enough to touch. In this year alone, she's stunned with a golden yellow gown, all-white after Labor Day (a rule that is clearly outdated) and a variety of fabrics.