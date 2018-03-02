Miranda Lambert Reflects on Heartbreak as She Faces Anderson East Split Rumors

Is Miranda Lambert dropping clues about the status of her relationship with Anderson East?

During a March 1 concert in Knoxville, Tenn., the country music superstar touched on a few personal matters, including her experience with heartbreak. According to Knox News, Lambert shared her perspective on the positives of a breakup.

"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel," the singer shared onstage. "I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That's my favorite."

Lambert, who was previously married to Blake Shelton, added, "And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one."