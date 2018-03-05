Megan Keeps Having Terrible Flashbacks to Her Kidnapping During Her Engagement Party on The Arrangement

She still hasn't forgotten!

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle West (Josh Henderson) are supposed to tie the knot on The Arrangement season two. At the end of last season, it was uncertain if Megan was even going to go through with it. You know, considering the fact that she's planning the destruction of the Institute For the Higher Mind. However, it looks like all is forgiven...or so it seems.

"Tonight is extra special, because we're here to celebrate the engagement of two people I care about deeply—the shining lights of this family," Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) shares in his engagement toast. "And the beautiful wedding that we're all going to be a part of."