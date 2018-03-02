Watch Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Take A Lie Detector Test

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 4:09 PM

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is spilling her secrets.

The actress sat in the hot seat while the Vanity Fair subjected her to a real life lie detector test. Surprisingly, the Red Sparrow star had her heart racing with just the idea of taking the test, despite her typically honest persona. The blonde looked over at the polygraph machine, joking, "I feel like I'm living a nightmare."

Luckily, the 27-year-old is truly as honest as they come and fared well under the tough questions they asked her.

She unwaveringly answered their inquiries about who her favorite Kardashian is or whether she is a good tipper, revealing some interesting truths about herself. For example, Lawrence had to regretfully admit that Kim K is not, in fact, her favorite Kardashian.

Jennifer Lawrence's Outrageous Quotes

And while the questions asked by the people at Vanity Fair were very revealing, the star further spilled some details of her daily life without being prompted, like when she said she "always thinks about pushing people on the tracks" when on the subway.

She clarified, "I don't want to do it!"

One answer the Hunger Games star did not pass the test on was when she was asked if she is a good tipper.

"I can't believe I'm rich and a bad tipper. That's heartbreaking," she admitted.

What do you think about the hilarious video? Sound off in the comments below!

