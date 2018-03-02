Halle Berry's Exact Diet and Workout Regimen Revealed

Halle Berry is on a mission to transform her mind, body and soul.

Over the past two months, the A-list movie star has dedicated one Instagram post a week to sharing her diet and fitness secrets with fans. With the help of personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas, an admittedly great set of genetics and some never-ending will power, Halle says she's gotten in the "best shape of [her] life."

Halle works out five times a week, alternating between boxing, yoga, cardio and weights. Nutrition plays an important role as well, as the 51-year-old sticks to a Ketogenic diet supplemented by super foods.

Intrigued? Let Halle break it down step-by-step.