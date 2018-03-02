The Bachelor Finale Sneak Peek: Becca Kufrin Calls Lauren Burnham "a Huge Threat"

Arie, you've got some explaining to do.

It's down to two women on The Bachelor, and on Monday night, Arie Luyendyk Jr. will choose between Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin, a decision that likely won't be an easy one considering he's told both women he loves them. (And, of course, knowing how the season ends.)

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the first night of the ABC reality hit's unprecedented two-night finale, Becca, 27, has some tough questions to ask the race car driver, including some concerns brought up to her by his own family member about "the racing lifestyle."

In the video above, Becca mentions that one of his family members told her, "There's always going to be women around and probably trying to reach out to Arie." (Talk about awkward family time!)