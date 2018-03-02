The Controversy Behind the Lost O.J. Simpson Interview That's Getting Another Look

No matter how many other decades-old murders there are to mine for entertainment (albeit of the serious, ideally teaching-society-a-lesson-about-itself variety), nothing will ever entertain quite like O.J. Simpson.

Still the biggest celebrity to ever be put on trial for murder, the impact of that case and his subsequent acquittal changed people's lives—and, arguably, pop culture—for ever. And aside from ushering in the era of 24/7 cable news coverage and Court TV, it built upon the cop acquittals in the Rodney King beating trial to further expose a usually ignored schism between the white and African-American experience when it came to trusting the police and the justice system in general. The O.J. Simpson case wasn't just the end-all and be-all of a salacious tabloid story—it was an onion that we didn't even know needed peeling.

Hence the wild success of Ezra Edelman's 7 1/2-hour Oscar-winning documentary O.J.: Made in America, and Ryan Murphy's Emmy-winning American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, which made a star out of Sterling K. Brownand helped rewrite the narrative on real-life prosecutor Marcia Clark, more than 20 years after the murders.

Though true crime has always been a rich and commercially viable genre, the copious revisiting of the Simpson trial in 2016 helped trigger the inescapable true-crime-as-highbrow-entertainment trend, which now seemingly every network and streaming service is contributing to.