Jeopardy Just Made History With Its First-Ever Sudden Death Tiebreaker

We'll take "Things That Have Never, Ever Happened on Jeopardy" for $1000, Alex.

On the Thursday, March 1 episode of the iconic quiz show, history was made when, during the final round of Jeopardy, two contestants found themselves in a tie. After all three competitors wrote down the wrong response to the prompt "Once known as the Norman Isles, per the British govt. this group is 'not part of the U.K.' and has 'never been colonies,'" (the correct reply was Channel Islands), returning champion Laura and challenger Sarah were both left with $6,799.

As everyone reacted in the exact amount of delighted shock at the results, host Alex Trebeck went about explaining that it was time for the show's first-ever sudden death tiebreaker.