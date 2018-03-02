Stranger Things Season 3 Adds Maya Hawke, Makes Good on the Promise of More Erica

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tom Ford
Stranger Things season three, or Stranger Things 3 if you will, is adding to its cast. Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, will play an "alternative girl" named Robin and Priah Ferguson will recur, E! News has confirmed.
Robin is described by Netflix as equal parts sharp and playful, but she's bored with her day job and wants some excitement. Viewers know when somebody goes looking for something in Hawkins, it's not always a good discovery. Hawke is playing Jo March in BBC and Masterpiece's new adaptation of Little Women. She also has a role in the indie film Ladyworld and is attached to star in the upcoming Charlotte XVI.
Ferguson previously appeared in a guest capacity as Erica, the kid sister of Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin). In season three, Erica returns and this time she has an army of friends with her. She was left out of the action before, but Erica will embark on a wild mission to save her town from dangerous and unexpected new threat. Ferguson's other credits include Atlanta, Mercy Street and Daytime Divas.
The duo join expected returning cast members McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink.
Additional details about the series are being kept under wraps. The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer, created the series and return as executive producers in season three. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and Iain Paterson are also executive producers.