SnackableTV’s latest Jann Arden Music Video Will Rock Your World

Just in time for International Woman's Day, Jann Arden's newest music video is going to rock your world.

Although her newest album ‘These Are the Days' doesn't drop until later this month, the music video for the track "Not Your Little Girl" is about to make waves. Following in the footsteps of the black and white-theme set out in late November- when the lyric video for ‘Everybody's Pulling On Me' was released- this video has the amazing passion and flair one rightfully expects from this multi-award winning artist. Still, its tone is way darker than we'd ever expected it to be.

The video focuses on Arden as she confronts the pressures placed on her to look and act a certain way; the tone of the video will drag you in and leave you feeling rebellious as ever. With the combination of its power-ballad chorus and Jann Arden's distinguished voice and look, this video is something you're going to want to watch more than once. And- cherry on the top of this awesome-sundae- you'll get to see a Canadian icon flip you off.

This grittier version of this Canadian treasure kicks off over on Arden's Vevo account through YouTube on March 8th. In honour of International Women's Day, watch Jann Arden's new video for ‘Not Your Little Girl' exclusively on SnackableTV today! Download the FREE app! Trust us when we say this is something you'll not want to miss.