The Station 19 Poster Has Andy Herrera Front, Center and Ready to Save Lives

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018

Station 19

ABC

Andy Herrera is here to save the day. E! News as your exclusive first look at the new Station 19 poster and it's a scorcher. The new poster, features Jania Lee Ortiz in character, marching off to put out fires (and ignite some in your fan hearts). What do you think of the tagline, "The World of Grey's Anatomy Ignites"?

Viewers were formally introduced to Andy Herrera and Station 19, the second Grey's Anatomy spinoff after Private Practice, in the Thursday, March 1 episode of Grey's. In it, Andy's hero status was cemented alongside Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey in the crossover.

Station 19, also set in Seattle (duh), follows the men and women of the fire station. Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval also star.

Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers on the series alongside series creator Stacy McKee and notable director Paris Barclay. Pompeo is a co-executive producer on the show as part of her new deal with ABC and Grey's Anatomy.

The 10-episode first season of the spinoff officially debuts on Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. What do you think of the poster? Tell us in the comments below.

